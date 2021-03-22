St. Lawrence College receives provincial funding to cover COVID costs

CORNWALL, Ontario – St. Lawrence College is receiving $6.4 million in federal funding to offset costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This support from Ontario’s government will have a remarkable and immediate impact for our college and our students, and will benefit the communities we serve,” said Glenn Vollebregt, President and CEO of St. Lawrence College. “The funding will mean increased stability in many areas, and recovery in others as we continue to ensure our students can be successful in their programs and join the workforce. Our Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall campuses have strong connections to employers and industry throughout Eastern Ontario and beyond, and this investment will protect us from lost momentum related to the pandemic. I am very thankful Ontario’s government sees the value colleges and our students provide, and we will continue working together towards a full recovery from COVID-19 and its effects.”

The funding will be used to offset lost revenue as well as costs related to the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment and enhanced cleaning.

“The postsecondary sector is critical to Ontario’s prosperity as a key source of job creation, skills training, research, innovation and commercialization, making it one of the leading contributors to Ontario’s economic recovery,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “We need to make sure that students continue to receive high-quality postsecondary education and get the skills they need to get good jobs. That is why we are establishing a fund for severely impacted colleges and universities to help address the financial impacts of COVID-19 and to maintain Ontario’s position as a global leader in higher education.”