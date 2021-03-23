Man allegedly takes ex-girlfriend’s cats

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 22nd, 2021 and charged with break and enter, mischief under $5000, theft under $5000 and criminal harassment. It is alleged on March 22nd, 2021, the man entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence without permission and damaged numerous items and removed the woman’s cats from the residence. It is further alleged the man repeatedly contacted the woman. An investigation ensued and the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Angel Dore, 43, of Cornwall was arrested on March 19th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant for breaching her probation. She was also charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on February 19th, 2021, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On March 19th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 27th, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Arow Simon, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on March 19th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on March 12th, 2021, the man attended a Cornwall Square business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the item as he left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 19th, 2021, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 27th, 2021.

THEFT UNDER $5000, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Shane O’Connor, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on March 19th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime and four counts of breach of release order for failing to report to his bail program and failing to notify a change of address. It is alleged on August 19th, 2020, the man took a quantity of cash from someone known to him without their permission and police were contacted to investigate. On March 19th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – James Rottier, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on March 19th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged between November 28-29, 2020, the man took a bank card belonging to someone known to him without permission and police were contacted to investigate. A warrant was issued and on March 19th, 2021, the man was taken into custody. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on May 27th, 2021.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE, CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – Ronald Payne, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on March 19th, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon. It is alleged while in the area of a Sydney Street business, the man entered into an altercation with someone he did not know and brandished a knife towards the victim. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 27th, 2021.

FRAUD UNDER $5000, USE FORGED DOCUMENT, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME

Cornwall, ON – Christian Legault-Collison, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on March 19th, 2021 and charged with two counts of fraud under $5000, use forged document and possession of property obtained by crime. It is alleged on two occasions on August 9th, 2020, the man used two stolen cheques to obtain a quantity of cash that did not belong to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 19th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 27th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 48-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 19th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged on March 19th, 2021, the man assaulted his common-law-wife and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 25th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

FRAUD UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Crystal Poggemoeller, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on March 20th, 2021 and charged with fraud under $5000. It is alleged on January 1st, 2021, the woman used a bank card that did not belong to her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 20th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 27th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Justin Gibson-Boileau, 22, of Cornwall was arrested on March 20th, 2021 and charged with breach of release order for being outside his residence after consuming alcohol. He was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on March 20th, 2021, the intoxicated man was refusing to exit a taxi and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was observed to be in breach of his conditions and was subsequently taken into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Daniel Labrecque, 37, of Cornwall was arrested on March 21st, 2021 and charged with mischief under $5000. It is alleged on March 21st, 2021, the man damaged a light fixture while at a McConnell Avenue business. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 27th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on March 21st, 2021 and charged with three counts of breach of undertaking for contacting her boyfriend, attending his residence, and being within a certain distance of him. It is alleged on March 21st, 2021, police responded to a disturbance call and located the youth in the company of her boyfriend, despite her conditions. An investigation ensued and the youth was subsequently taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Ronald Tessier, 58, of Cornwall was arrested on March 21st, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of 420 Ninth Street West. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 1st, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 21st, 2021 and charged with domestic assault and possession of a Schedule I substance, being methamphetamine. It is alleged during an altercation with his spouse, the man assaulted her and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 153 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.