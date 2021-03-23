StoryWalk® a success for Summerstown Trails

SUMMERSTOWN, Ontario – It was a beautiful weekend for a walk in the forest, and the SDG Library and Friends of the Summerstown Trails (FOTST) made the most of it with their StoryWalk® activity.

Over 100 participants visited Summerstown Forest this past Saturday and Sunday to take part in this outdoor literary activity. Pages of the story “Be You!” by Canadian-born author and illustrator, Peter H. Reynolds, were posted along a family-friendly trail in the Forest.

Participants could enjoy the positive messages and vivid illustrations found in the story as they made their way around the 1.7 km loop.

While the story was a picture book, the encouraging messages were ones that would appeal to all ages with more than one participant remarking, “You couldn’t have picked a better book!”

“We had a fantastic response to the StoryWalk®.” said Susan Wallwork, Community Librarian.

“We were happy to see so many people come out to take part in the walk and very grateful for the support from the Friends of the

Summerstown Trail volunteers who helped to make this a successful activity.”

Most of the walkers came from areas surrounding the Forest, but some made the trip from as far away as Crysler and Vankleek Hill. At the end of the walk, many asked about where and when the next StoryWalk® will be!

With such a great response, the Friends of the Summerstown Trails and the SDG Library look forward to partnering together again to offer another StoryWalk® at Summerstown Forest in the future and the Library will also be bringing StoryWalks® to other areas of SDG – watch for opportunities at sdglibrary.ca/virtual-programs.