New Photo Booth Pops Up in Lamoureux Park

CORNWALL, Ontario –

A new photo booth has popped up in Lamoureux Park to help spread some Cornwall pride and usher in the warmer weather.

The new I Love Cornwall hot air balloon photo booth has become an immediate hit, with people of all ages stopping to show their community pride and grab a pic in the colourful 12-foot high prop set against beautiful Lamoureux Park.

Cornwall Tourism spearheaded the initiative with assistance from the City of Cornwall’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities departments. Local businesses Long Graphics and Balloon Babes were key in pulling it all together and providing the finishing touches to really give it a realistic hot air balloon look and feel.

“We wanted to create something that would be fun for residents and if it can help promote Cornwall at the same time, that’s even better,” said Amy Malyon, Tourism Coordinator for the City of Cornwall. “The hot air balloon image brings back fond memories for most people from the Lift-Off days, and the idea just sort of took off from there.”

The photo prop will be set up in Lamoureux Park on select days during the spring and summer when the weather is agreeable.

Placemaking is a priority for the City of Cornwall and the new pop-up photo booth builds on previous efforts to create safe and fun experiences in public spaces. Last year, the City of Cornwall added colourful picnic tables to Lamoureux Park and Downtown Cornwall as well as the artistic pop-up sea containers for use by artisans.

“These projects all relate to placemaking and they help make Cornwall a little brighter,” Malyon said.

The hot air balloon booth will be used in conjunction with an upcoming ‘I Love Cornwall’ testimonial campaign by Cornwall Tourism.

“We are asking people to share their photos in the hot air balloon along with a brief testimonial on why they love Cornwall. Submitted testimonials may be used in a number of publicity and advertising projects for the city and participants will have a chance to win some great I ‘heart’ Cornwall swag,” added Malyon.