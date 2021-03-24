SDG Library branches reopen for short stays, browsing

Provided by the United Counties of SD&G

THE COUNTIES, Ontario – The SDG Library has reopened for short stays and browsing collections.

Six Library branches, including Alexandria, Crysler, Ingleside, Lancaster, Morrisburg, and Winchester are included as part of this announcement.

The MakerLab in Finch is available for access by appointment. Curbside pick-up services will continue at all other branches.

Additional hours have been added at the Chesterville, Iroquois, and South Mountain branches.

The SDG Library continues to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 in our region and up-to-date information on the services available and hours of operation can be found at sdglibrary.ca/limited-branch-access.

Patrons should continue to contact their local branch to find out the process for picking up items or accessing services.