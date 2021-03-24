South Stormont Fire Services respond to antique shop blaze

March 24, 2021 — Changed at 10 h 36 min on March 24, 2021
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
South Stormont Fire Services respond to antique shop blaze
Fire Services on the scene of the blaze at Johnson's Antique Reproductions on Hwy 138 on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – South Stormont firefighters responded to an early morning blaze on Hwy. 138 at Johnson’s Antique Reproductions and Reclaimed Wood Superstore

The South Stormont Fire Service received the call about the fire at around 2:30 a.m. and nine fire trucks and 30 firefighters from the St. Andrews West, Newington, and Long Sault fire halls responded to the call.

South Stormont Fire Chief Gilles Crepeau said that there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Crepeau stated that he believed the building to be a complete loss as the roof had partially caved in.

As of 10 a.m. the fire was out and an investigation into the cause was beginning. Crepeau said that he could not yet comment on the cause of the fire, but that the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office had been notified.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Province invests $3.5 million in Cornwall Social Services
Regional News

Province invests $3.5 million in Cornwall Social Services

CORNWALL, Ontario - The province of Ontario has announced a $3,521,944 investment in the City of Cornwall's Social & Housing Services…

RRCA re-elects chair, vice chair
Regional News

RRCA re-elects chair, vice chair

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis and South Glengarry Councillor Martin Lang have been re-elected as Chair and Vice-Chair of the Raisin Region…

SD&G Council meeting notes
Regional News

SD&G Council meeting notes

SDG Counties Council received a presentation from Habitat from Humanity and from BT Engineering, will be accepting comments from the public on the plan to enhance Alexandria's…