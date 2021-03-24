South Stormont Fire Services respond to antique shop blaze

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – South Stormont firefighters responded to an early morning blaze on Hwy. 138 at Johnson’s Antique Reproductions and Reclaimed Wood Superstore

The South Stormont Fire Service received the call about the fire at around 2:30 a.m. and nine fire trucks and 30 firefighters from the St. Andrews West, Newington, and Long Sault fire halls responded to the call.

South Stormont Fire Chief Gilles Crepeau said that there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Crepeau stated that he believed the building to be a complete loss as the roof had partially caved in.

As of 10 a.m. the fire was out and an investigation into the cause was beginning. Crepeau said that he could not yet comment on the cause of the fire, but that the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office had been notified.