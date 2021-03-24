Spring has Sprung! Maple Season has Begun!

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – There are few more surer signs of spring than the overhead honking of Canadian Geese returning to our area and maple sap being collected throughout the forests of Eastern Ontario. While people are eager to see the geese flying in their V-formation, the opening of the sweet season of maple syrup production signifies the end of the cold, dark days of winter.

The warm days and cooler nights have started the sap flowing down the branches of the maple trees and out the spout or spile in the tree trunk. Whether it is collected via pipe line or bucket the sap is boiled with products such as maple syrup, maple sugar, maple butter or the traditional crowd favourite created maple taffy created.

For several years, the local maple syrup producers have held a first tapping of the season ceremony. Earlier this month, Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan installed the ceremonial first tap of the season on a maple tree located at the On The Bend Sugar Shack located on County Road 11 near Chesterville.

One of the highlights of maple syrup season has been the Ontario Maple Weekend organized by The Ontario Maple Producers’ Association, which unfortunately has been cancelled for 2021. However, South Nation Conservation has recently announced the organization will be hosting a Maple

Weekend on March 27 and 28. The event will be held at the Oschmann Forest near Ormond in North Dundas and will run between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The smoke billowing from the chimney of the sugar hut at Summerglen Maple Products on Saturday March 20 told those passing by that maple syrup was being made inside.