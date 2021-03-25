City of Cornwall employee assists in ice water rescue

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is reporting and celebrating one of their employees who helped rescue a woman struggling on the Cornwall Canal near Guindon Park on the morning of Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The woman went into the canal to rescue a bystander’s dog. Larry Legue the Parks and Landscape Sub-Foreman was driving past in his truck and saw emergency vehicles on the scene on the wrong side of the canal from the woman, and stopped to give aid.

“I drove down to OPG and then drove up the bike path,” said Legue.

Legue helped the woman out of the water and got her into his truck to warm her up while he went back into the canal to get the dog. The woman was cared for by first responders. Legue took the dog to its home while its owner was taken to hospital.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” he said.

The woman’s family expressed their thanks to Legue and Cornwall Fire Services.

“I would like to remind residents that venturing out onto the ice is dangerous,” said Fire Chief Jeff Weber. “The ice is thin and cannot support anyone’s weight at this time.”

The City is reminding residents to have their pets on leash at all times when outdoors. Additionally, the city is stating that residents should not attempt a rescue if they see someone or a pet stuck on the ice, but rather to call 9-1-1.