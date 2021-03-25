South Stormont Council passes 1.85 per cent budget increase

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – The Township of South Stormont Council approved their 2021 municipal budget at their meeting on Wednesday, March 24.

Included in the budget is a residential tax increase of 1.85 per cent. For a home assessed at $100,000 this will mean a increase of $3.65.

The Township states that in order to achieve a rate increase of 1.85 per cent they had to access funds kept in reserve, increase the municipal debt by 25 per cent, and rely on grants from higher levels of government.

The 2021 budget funds a range of capital projects including the following:

Myers Road Reconstruction

Savings Street Drainage Improvements

St. Andrews West Sidewalk and Pedestrian Crossover at St. Andrew’s Catholic School

Valade Road Bridge Rehabilitation

Ice Resurfacer

Play Structure Replacements

Basketball Court at Ingleside Community Park

Pumper Tanker for Station 2 (Ingleside)

Items removed from the capital budget include $50,000 for a new vehicle for the Fire Chief, and reducing the amount of money being set aside for the demolition of Raisin Region Heritage Center from $350,000 to $325,000

Of the money taken from the Raisin Region Heritage Centre’s demolition budget, $15,000 will be used for a new furnace in Newington, and $10,000 was used to lower the 2021 tax rate increase.

There was some debate on using the $10,000 to lower the tax rate. By adding the $10,000 to the tax rate, which would lower the tax rate by just 0.015 per cent.

“I think we’re being very responsible and frugal. I haven’t seen this kind of discussion yet. I’ve been a Councillor for six years. I think we are doing a good job, even though we don’t agree on every little bit,” said Deputy Mayor David Smith.

Councillor Jennifer MacIsaac disagreed about putting the $10,000 towards the tax base, but said that she would support the will of Council.

“I think we’ve had a good debate, and I think I will be comfortable with the final decision,” she said.

Mayor Bryan McGillis praised staff and Council for a smooth budget process this year.

“I want to thank our staff, this was probably the easiest for me of all the years I’ve served on Council,” he said. “We do have to have an increase of some sort and this is being very very fiscally responsible.”

“We’re ahead of a lot of municipalities by far,” Mayor McGillis added.