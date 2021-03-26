UPDATE: Missing man located

UPDATE 2021/03/26: The missing individual has been located and is safe.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The CPS is asking for public assistance to locate 70-year-old, Richard Mathurin, who has been missing since the early afternoon from the area of Twelfth Street and Gretchen Court. The CPS does not believe foul-play is suspected; however, we are looking to confirm his well-being.

He is described as:

-5’4″ tall

– 118 lbs

– Grey hair and glasses

– Wearing a red/black plaid jacket and jeans

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.