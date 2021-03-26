OPP investigating “number of suspicious deaths” at Hawkesbury Hospital

HAWKESBURY, Ontario – The OPP is investigating what they are calling “a number of suspicious deaths” in Hawkesbury and Hawkesbury & District General Hospital, which is in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region.

On Friday, March 26, the OPP announced that they were conducting an investigation after they were called to the hospital. They state that they have taken one individual into custody, but would not say if that individual was a staff member at the hospital.

Additionally, the OPP would not confirm how many deaths they believed had occurred or that they were investigating.

“The investigation by the Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, is in its initial stages. Members of the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit are assisting with the case,” reads a statement from the OPP. “Currently there is no risk to public or patient safety and the routine activity at the hospital will not be affected by the investigation.”

OPP Acting Manger of Media Relation Superintendent Bill Dickson stated that more information should become available later on Friday.