Rotary Club of Cornwall Pancake Breakfast returning

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Rotary Club of Cornwall’s annual Pancake Breakfast is returning on Saturday, April 17 after a one-year hiatus.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be a drive thru held at St. Lawrence College’s Cornwall campus.

This hardy pancake breakfast is complimentary courtesy of the Rotary Club, but donations are accepted. All donations will be used to cover the cost of the breakfast and also fund the Rotary Club of Cornwall’s initiatives in the community.

The Rotary Club is asking residents who come to the breakfast to please wear a mask while they are picking up their food.

“Come out and get yourself mobile,” said Tom Wallace of the Rotary Club of Cornwall. “We’ve had to face a lot of things this year and this will get you out with your family and enjoying a good breakfast.”