Rotary Club of Cornwall Pancake Breakfast returning

March 26, 2021 — Changed at 12 h 31 min on March 26, 2021
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Rotary Club of Cornwall Pancake Breakfast returning
Sabine Quesnel and Justin Locke were flipping pancakes at the Rotary Pancake Breakfast at St. John's Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Rotary Club of Cornwall’s annual Pancake Breakfast is returning on Saturday, April 17 after a one-year hiatus.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be a drive thru held at St. Lawrence College’s Cornwall campus.

This hardy pancake breakfast is complimentary courtesy of the Rotary Club, but donations are accepted. All donations will be used to cover the cost of the breakfast and also fund the Rotary Club of Cornwall’s initiatives in the community.

The Rotary Club is asking residents who come to the breakfast to please wear a mask while they are picking up their food.

“Come out and get yourself mobile,” said Tom Wallace of the Rotary Club of Cornwall. “We’ve had to face a lot of things this year and this will get you out with your family and enjoying a good breakfast.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

New Photo Booth Pops Up in Lamoureux Park
A&E Plus

New Photo Booth Pops Up in Lamoureux Park

CORNWALL, Ontario - A new photo booth has popped up in Lamoureux Park to help spread some Cornwall pride and usher in the warmer weather. The…

Bowl for Kids Sake raises $35K
A&E Plus

Bowl for Kids Sake raises $35K

CORNWALL, Ontario - The 43rd annual Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake in support of Big Brothers/ Big Sisters (BBBS) Cornwall has raised $35,000, well over the stated $20,000…