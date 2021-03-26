Two arrested for causing disturbance, assault police

Cornwall, ON – Mariah Major, 28, and Martika Smoke-Thompson, 30, both of Cornwall, were arrested on March 24th, 2021 and each charged with causing a disturbance, assaulting police, resisting police and breach of undertaking. Martika Smoke-Thompson was also charged with obstructing police. It is alleged on March 24th, 2021, the two women were causing a disturbance by yelling and screaming in a public place. Police were subsequently contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, a struggle ensued, in which both women assaulted two police officers while resisting arrest. They were subsequently taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

THREATS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – David Drew, 60, of Cornwall was arrested on March 24th, 2021 and charged with uttering threats, as well as breach of undertaking and release order for contacting a certain person. It is alleged on March 24th, 2021, the man had contact with a certain person, despite his conditions, and made threats to harm the individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREAK AND ENTER, POSSESSION OF BREAK-IN INSTRUMENTS, OBSTRUCT POLICE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Richard Marini, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on March 25th, 2021 and charged with break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, obstruct police, and breach of release order for failing to abide by his curfew. He was also charged with breach of undertaking for failing to notify a change of address. It is alleged on March 23rd, 2021, the man attempted to enter a closed Montreal Road business and damaged a camera outside of the business. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the early morning hours on March 25th, 2021, police located the man and took him into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of break-in tools. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 44 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.