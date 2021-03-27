A year after opening, the youth wellness hub is here to stay

March 27, 2021 — Changed at 12 h 49 min on March 26, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Provided by the Eastern Champlain Youth Wellness Hub
A year after opening, the youth wellness hub is here to stay
Photos of the Cornwall Youth Hub.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Eastern Champlain Youth Wellness Hub opened its doors to youth aged 12-25 in Cornwall and Rockland one year ago. Despite being handicapped by pandemic restrictions, the hub in Cornwall has been firmly established, representing a whole new way of providing urban and rural youth across Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry and Akwesasne with the help they need.

Operating as a collaborative service between Cornwall Community Hospital, Hawkesbury General Hospital, Valoris for Children and Adults of Prescott-Russell and 27 more youth-friendly partners, the hub provides young people with direct access to medical care, counselling, peer support, and help with all kinds of life situations.
“What could be better than having all these services under one roof?” asks one of the hub’s young clients [name withheld for privacy reasons]. Whether youth need a prescription, want help finding a job, or want to talk about mental health, drug use or anything else, Cornwall Youth Hub can help. The support is free to all youth aged 12 to 25, and there are no wait lists for support.
“I see benefits to the health system,” adds Hub Supervisor Michel Laviolette. “The hub can often provide same-day or next-day support, preventing youth from sitting on waiting lists while their needs grow and become more complex.”
Cornwall Youth Hub is open in the afternoon and evening so that it’s convenient for youth to stop by. Local and long-distance virtual care is also provided by hub staff, by phone and video chat.
Drop-in visits are welcome at 212 Pitt Street, and youth aged 12-25 can call or text 613-577-7216 or message @cornwallyouthhub to get support from anywhere in the united counties.
Learn more and check out our monthly calendar of services and fun activities for youth at youthhubs.ca.
Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

UPDATE: Missing man located
Local News

UPDATE: Missing man located

UPDATE 2021/03/26: The missing individual has been located and is safe. CORNWALL, Ontario - The CPS is asking for public assistance to locate 70-year-old, Richard Mathurin,…

Two arrested for causing disturbance, assault police
Local News

Two arrested for causing disturbance, assault police

Cornwall, ON – Mariah Major, 28, and Martika Smoke-Thompson, 30, both of Cornwall, were arrested on March 24th, 2021 and each charged…