A year after opening, the youth wellness hub is here to stay

CORNWALL, Ontario – Eastern Champlain Youth Wellness Hub opened its doors to youth aged 12-25 in Cornwall and Rockland one year ago. Despite being handicapped by pandemic restrictions, the hub in Cornwall has been firmly established, representing a whole new way of providing urban and rural youth across Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry and Akwesasne with the help they need.

Operating as a collaborative service between Cornwall Community Hospital, Hawkesbury General Hospital, Valoris for Children and Adults of Prescott-Russell and 27 more youth-friendly partners, the hub provides young people with direct access to medical care, counselling, peer support, and help with all kinds of life situations.

“What could be better than having all these services under one roof?” asks one of the hub’s young clients [name withheld for privacy reasons]. Whether youth need a prescription, want help finding a job, or want to talk about mental health, drug use or anything else, Cornwall Youth Hub can help. The support is free to all youth aged 12 to 25, and there are no wait lists for support.

“I see benefits to the health system,” adds Hub Supervisor Michel Laviolette. “The hub can often provide same-day or next-day support, preventing youth from sitting on waiting lists while their needs grow and become more complex.”

Cornwall Youth Hub is open in the afternoon and evening so that it’s convenient for youth to stop by. Local and long-distance virtual care is also provided by hub staff, by phone and video chat.

Drop-in visits are welcome at 212 Pitt Street, and youth aged 12-25 can call or text 613-577-7216 or message @cornwallyouthhub to get support from anywhere in the united counties.

Learn more and check out our monthly calendar of services and fun activities for youth at youthhubs.ca.