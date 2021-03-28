OPINION: Go get vaccinated

One year ago this week the City of Cornwall, the United Counties of SD&G and the United Counties of Prescott-Russell issued a joint Declaration of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost exactly a year later we have now seen over 17,000 residents of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region vaccinated, with a goal of vaccinating another 25,000 by the end of April.

In that time in between, we have seen shutdowns, a stay-at-home order, businesses struggle, 74 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities and tragically lost 69 residents from across the region to this virus.

All of this hardship that we’ve had to endure, including not being able to see our loved ones for months and months has led us to this promised point in time, the time for vaccinations.

It is incredible really, that in a little over a year a virus that was unknown to science has had a vaccine developed for it and is in the process of being distributed worldwide.

Everyone has gone through a lot to get to this point. There isn’t anyone I think who hasn’t been changed forever by this pandemic, but there is still one more thing that we all need to do, and that is to get vaccinated.

To get back to a normal life, with events, indoor dining, and thriving businesses everyone needs to do their part and get the vaccine.

Let me dispel some myths. First, just like the flu vaccine doesn’t give you the flu, the COVID-19 vaccine won’t give you COVID.

There are those who experience some symptoms after getting the vaccine such as headache, tiredness, maybe a slight fever, etc. This is just means that the vaccine is working. A vaccine works by generating an immune response so that your immune system can identify the real virus when it tries to attack the body, and this is what those who experience vaccine side effects are experiencing after they get their shot.

To those who say, “well, I’d rather just get my immunity from getting the virus,” I say this sounds reckless and crazy to me for a few reasons.

First of all, you’d rather trust a new and relatively unknown virus with your health than medical professionals who’ve studied the virus and have worked hard this past year to fight it? You’re certain that your immune system will create the perfect future defence against COVID-19 after contracting the disease instead of a vaccine designed to fight it?

Second, while there may be mild side effects after getting a vaccine shot, the long-term side effects of COVID-19 could be much worse. We already know of the so-called long-haulers, who have experienced ongoing COVID-19 symptoms long after their first infection.

In Seaway News in January we shared the story of Ian St. John, a healthy adult who was still struggling with COVID-19 side effects long after his diagnosis. He went from being perfectly healthy to having diabetes, COPD, and high blood pressure after getting COVID.

Beyond the short-term effects of COVID-19 there is also the question of long-term illness that could return after being infected. Chicken Pox is a good example of this. It presents as a relatively mild illness in children but can return in adults as excruciatingly painful Shingles. Again, this is a brand-new virus. How sure can someone be that their COVID-19 infection won’t return as something worse later in life?

Starting this week those aged 75 and over are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot. If there is someone you know is eligible check on them and ask if they’ve gotten their vaccine and help them if they need help to book an appointment.

Vaccine appointments for those who are currently eligible can be made at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/covidvaccine

The EOHU is asking residents to observe the following rules when they are ready to be vaccinated:

· Verify the vaccine clinic location of your appointment that is confirmed upon booking. Clinic locations may vary as there are multiple sites and some that move from one facility to another.

· Bring your completed consent form to the clinic. If you don’t have access to a printer, you will be able to complete the form onsite.

· Do not arrive any earlier than 5 minutes before your appointment time. Wait in your car until your appointment time.

Please go get vaccinated. Let’s make COVID-19 history.

What do you think of the vaccination rollout and have you had your vaccine yet? Email me a Letter to the Editor at nseebruch@seawaynews.media