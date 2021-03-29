ACFO hands out 64 food bags

March 29, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 41 min on March 29, 2021
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Sonia Behill, Project Coordinator for ACFO with one of the food bags (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – L’ Association canadienne-française de l’Ontario (ACFO) of SD&G recently handed out 64 food bags to those in need.

ACFO received funding for the food hampers from the United Way/Centraide of SD&G.

The food hampers contained staples such as carrots, onions, eggs, and milk, but also treats like Twizzlers and spices such as ginger root.

ACFO had put out an online form where those in need of a food hamper could apply to get one and all 64 bags were quickly claimed.

The food was purchased by ACFO with their members putting the bags together.

All 64 food hampers were collected on the afternoon of March 24.

