LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Arts Centre needs sustainable plan

Dear Editor,

Ask anyone, “Should Cornwall have a new Arts and Culture Center “and I would think many, like me, would say “of course!”. That being said as with any good idea all have at least one drawback. In this case, like most, the obvious number one is M O N E Y. I would like to take it one step beyond that and it involves that “ nearly “ 170,000 yearly deficit. Lets stand back and break it down monthly to 14,166.66, if it helps envision the times ahead better.

Reality prompts that this total is a fickle guess- especially as we are not out of this pandemic yet and don’t know what costs will be once, hopefully, we are back to normal. To me, the number one drawback is not money but its close cousin- sustainability. As in any new relationship the beginning is exciting, auspicious, full of possibility but after a couple pf years, when the novelty wears away, that 14,166.66+ morphs into something else- a burden.

While it is indeed important that the people of Cornwall be sold on the idea, so too, does the City of Cornwall, its Council, need to be committed to the project and ready to sell it beyond “ Cornwall walls “. While the quote for the cost of renovations is an important aspect, we also need to go above that mentioned business plan and develop a feasible study on how we could offset this yearly deficit, keep support alive, and simply succeed with a city the size of Cornwall.

How many raffles would it take, how many wine and cheese fundraisers. Would rented space for painting, music or acting workshops be an option, or creative writing courses or rehearsal room rentals, how do we go about attracting art or interesting exhibits, on loan, from other Canadian museums, or foreign sources. What will it take to keep up interest, to help sustain 159 Pitt Street AND what and who will be paying for the bulk of that yearly 170,000.

There is no reason to put up prestigious, costly walls, only to abandon them a few years later, because this wonderful idea just couldn’t make it.

One of my best friend’s grandmother was a Cornwall artist, nothing would be more satisfying than to see her beautiful work displayed at a Cornwall locale, especially one as impressive as the one depicted in the Seaway News last week.

This goes beyond just wanting, it will take a strong, tight, yet creative, hand to navigate costs (wasted money just sinks ships), it needs a group of varied, talented, diverse individuals to form a competent Board of Directors and it will take the support of most, not the few. The people of Cornwall would be more ready for a major project like this if a clear plan of “sustainability“ were offered. Present a lustrous, stable, and upkept path, and people will follow.

Scott Stephenson

Ingleside, Ontario