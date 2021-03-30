Cornwall Chamber partners with Choice Taxi to get residents to vaccine appointments

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce has been given $10,000 in funding from Ontario Power Generation (OPG) to launch Project GoVax.

GoVax is a partnership between the Chamber and Choice Taxi to get residents to and from their COVID-19 vaccination appointments free of charge.

“When we were approached by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and Ontario Power Generation to find a way to help more people get the vaccine, we were thrilled to be a part of the project,”said Greg Pietersma, Executive Director of the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce. “We would like to thank the OCC and OPG for making this project possible, which will help us on the path to get the economy open again.”

GoVax is available to residents of Cornwall, Martintown, Lancaster, and Ingleside who have booked a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

“The Cornwall community has been our home for more than 60 years and we want to ensure that as few barriers exist as possible for residents to obtain the vaccine,” said Scott Gagnon, OPG’s Work Centre Manager for the R.H. Saunders generating station. “We are pleased to support this door-to-door initiative for Cornwall and area residents.”

Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis endorsed the idea.

“One of our important priorities during the COVID vaccination effort is to ensure equitable access to the vaccine for all our residents, especially given the size of our mostly rural region,” comments Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU). “This support will help to improve access to COVID immunization by removing the barriers of distance and/or lack of transportation in these areas.”

To book a ride with Project GoVax call Choice Taxi at (613) 938-8899 and request a ride.

Residents must book their COVID-19 vaccination appointment prior to getting a ride through Project GoVax. Appointments can be booked online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ and select a vaccination location in Cornwall. At time of writing, COVID-19 vaccination appointments are being accepted for those aged 75 and older, First Nations people living off reserve aged 55 and older, long-term care facility employees, health care workers, or adults receiving chronic at-home care.

“Ontario’s business community is working proactively in the fight against COVID- 19. On behalf of the Ontario Vaccination Support Council and our Co-chairs from Bruce Power and Facebook Canada, we would like to thank our Council Member, Ontario Power Generation, for their generosity, and the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce for their leadership on this important project,” said Rocco Rossi, President and CEO, Ontario Chamber of Commerce. “The Council now leverages membership of over 250 businesses, universities, colleges, associations, and labour unions from across the province looking to provide support to all 34 public health units to accelerate vaccination efforts. The faster the Ontario population is inoculated, the faster we can safely reopen and work together on the province’s economic recovery.”

Residents of Cornwall who have their COVID-19 vaccination form can also present their form when taking Cornwall Transit to receive a free ride to their appointment.