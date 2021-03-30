Heavy snow in forecast for Wednesday night

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the Cornwall area that forecasts rain, snow, and cold temperatures for the eastern most part of the region Wednesday night and Thursday morning, April 1, 2021.

“After a mild Wednesday and periods of rain, temperatures are forecast to rapidly drop Wednesday night and snow is forecast to develop,” reads the Environment Canada Special Weather Statement. “The snow is expected to be heavy at times, and last through most of the day Thursday. At this point in time, there remains some uncertainty as to how long the snow will last on Thursday and how much will accumulate. Forecast guidance suggests snowfall accumulations anywhere from 5 to 15 cm, with the heaviest amounts most likely along the Quebec border near Montreal.”

“Given this uncertainty, the public is urged to follow future forecasts closely,” the statement goes on to read.

The Weather Network forecasts predicts rain to begin at 8 a.m. and will likely continue to 7 p.m. Rain is expected to resume at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, before turning into a mix of rain and snow at around dawn. Snow will continue straight through to Good Friday morning.

Temperatures will be in the mid-teens for most of Wednesday, before dropping to the low single digits Celsius Thursday morning, then down to the single negative digits for Thursday during the day and throughout Friday.

Saturday morning, April 3 will be cold with a high of minus three degrees Celsius, before warming to a high of plus seven during the day. Overnight Saturday expect a mix of snow and rain before turning into a nice warm Sunday with a high of plus 11 degrees Celsius, before dropping back down to zero Sunday night.