RRCA tree giveaway on now

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA)’s 22nd annual tree giveaway is currently underway.

Since 2000 the RRCA has given away over 44,000 trees, which has contributed to the over one million trees that the RRCA has planted in the region.

Residents in South Glengarry and Cornwall can fill out a form found on the RRCA website to receive free bundle of one, five, or 10 white spruce seedlings.

The white spruce grows tall, has cones that hang down, and maintains its colour all year round.

Due to limited supply, only one request for trees will be accepted per household.

The RRCA will inform successful applicants when they can pick-up their free trees, which will likely be in late-April or early May.

For residents in North Glengarry, North Stormont, and South Stormont, the RRCA has partnered with South Nation Conservation to help give free trees to residents of that conservation authority region.