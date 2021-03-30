South Glengarry man accused of armed Robbery

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On March 26, 2021 at approximately 9:38 p.m., members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery in a business (McKewan Gas) on Main Street in Alexandria.

The investigation has determined that an individual entered the business and demanded cash, the accused stated he had a firearm, but was not shown before fleeing in a vehicle.

The accused was located a short distance away on County Road 34, the driver was observed to driving erratically and entered the ditch. Officers arrested the driver at the location. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen and multiple stolen items (stolen firearm) were located in the vehicle.

Taylor BARON (age 20) of South Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and is charged with:

– CC Sec. 344(1)(b) – Robbery with violence

– CC Sec 334(b) – Theft under $5000

– CC Sec 117.01(1)) – Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

– CC Sec. 348(1)(b) – Break and enter

– CC Sec. 91(1) – Unauthorized possession of a firearm

– CC Sec. 145(4)(a) – Fail to comply with undertaking

– CC Sec. 354(1)(a) – Possession of Property obtained by crime Under $5000

– CC Sec. 320.13(1) – Dangerous Operation

– CC Sec. 320.17 – Flight from Peace officer

– Highway Traffic Act – Sec. 32(1) – Drive motor vehicle -No licence

The accused was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of Justice in Cornwall on March 27, 2021.