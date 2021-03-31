Local Sports History: Cornwall Optimist Football

Cornwall Optimist Football had some great community minded men coach throughout the years. In this photo The Optimist Club brough to Cornwall members of the Ottawa Rough Riders. Carl Collins  and “Chico” Do you remember being there?
Cornwall has a long sports history and Seaway News over the past 35 years has published many photos and stories within Seaway Sport pages have come championship photos, local teams and individuals winning or attending local. Every week we will try and give a glimpse of the past . Have fun remembering… and remember Seaway News / Sports.
If you have a high res photo send it in with a caption and we will try and get it in.

