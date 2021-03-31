RRCA issues water safety statement in advance of heavy rainfall

March 31, 2021 at 11 h 36 min
By Nick Seebruch
RRCA logo.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) has raised the regional Flood Status from “Normal” to a “Water Safety Statement” on Wednesday, March 31.

“Water levels in the local rivers and streams are currently high from the spring thaw. There is approximately 20 to 25 mm of precipitation expected over the next few days.  The existing flows and expected precipitation could create unsafe conditions,” reads the statement from the RRCA. “Caution should be exercised near waterbodies. Parents should inform their children of the risks and provide appropriate supervision.”

The RRCA’s Water Safety Statement will remain in effect until Tuesday, April 6.

The neighbouring South Nation Conservation (SNC) Authority issued a similar Flood Outlook Statement on March 26 for its region, which will remain in effect until April 16.

“A Flood Outlook Statement is being issued for areas along the Lower Ottawa River. Based on current snow cover and weather forecast, it is anticipated that levels and flows along the main stem of the river from Arnprior to Hawkesbury are expected to begin to rise over the next few days but will remain within the normal range of fluctuations associated with the spring freshet period,” reads the SNC’s Flood Outlook Statement.

The SNC’s region of jurisdiction covers parts of North Glengarry, North Stormont, South Stormont, North Dundas, South Dundas, and most of the United Counties of Prescott-Russell up to the Ottawa River.

The RRCA’s jurisdiction covers South Glengarry, Cornwall, and most of North Glengarry and South Stormont and a small part of North Stormont.

