Cornwall Police Service continues to seek feedback for strategic plan

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is currently in the process of formulating their 2021-2023 Strategic Plan.

A goal of their new Strategic Plan is that it be reflective of the community that CPS serves.

“The Cornwall Police Service strives to serve our community in an inclusive and equitable way,” reads a statement from Deputy Chief of Police, Shawna Spowart. “The consultation process will identify the diverse needs of those we serve and ensure the alignment of our strategic priorities.”

In an update to the Police Services Board on Thursday, April 1, 2021, Spowart said that so far the survey had received over 1,000 respondents.

Spowart explained of the responses, 92 were from individuals who identified as something other than Caucasian, 94 identified as being something other than heterosexual, and over 90 identified as having a disability.

“We wanted the response to our surveys to be reflective of the community we serve,” Spowart said. “We’re really quite excited on the progress so far and the commitment from our officers has been exceptional.”

In addition to asking questions about the respondent’s race, sexuality, and whether or not they have a disability, the survey also asks respondents for their level of education, their level of household income, where in the city they live, their perception of the level of crime in their neighbourhood and the city, how concerned the respondent is of various crimes, and more.

The survey for the strategic plan is available in English and French on the CPS’ website.

Spowart said that members of the CPS were also working to engage members of the city’s population who might not otherwise engage with their survey by making them available in hard copy at each police station, taking them to areas where they believe there would not usually be high engagement, and will soon be sending out text message notifications to resident’s phones encouraging them to complete the survey.

The deadline to complete the CPS Strategic Plan survey is April 22, at 4 p.m.