OPP running seatbelt enforcement campaign this weekend

April 1, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 21 min on March 31, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by OPP
OPP running seatbelt enforcement campaign this weekend
OPP SDG.

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – Between 00:01 a.m. Friday, April 2nd and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 5th, 2021, members of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be participating in a Provincial Traffic Safety Campaign with an emphasis on Seatbelt Compliance.

Road users should expect to see a much higher volume of traffic in the SD&G Counties area over this upcoming Easter long weekend. This makes it a particularly important weekend for all drivers, passengers and young children to be properly restrained within a vehicle, regardless of how short the trip may be.

Everyone travelling in a motor vehicle must properly wear a seatbelt and children must be properly secured in a child car seat. Drivers are responsible for ensuring all passengers under the age of 16 are properly secured in either a seat belt or child car seat.

Failing to do this will result in a fine totaling $240 dollars and 2 demerit points.

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP would like to wish everyone a safe and Happy Easter. Let’s work together and make our roadways this Easter long weekend the safest in Canada.

Members of the SD&G OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Province funds trades training program in SD&G
Regional News

Province funds trades training program in SD&G

CORNWALL, Ontario - The province is providing funding to a program aimed at getting more young Ontarians into skilled trades. The…

RRCA issues water safety statement in advance of heavy rainfall
Regional News

RRCA issues water safety statement in advance of heavy rainfall

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) has raised the regional Flood Status from "Normal" to a…