OPP running seatbelt enforcement campaign this weekend

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – Between 00:01 a.m. Friday, April 2nd and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 5th, 2021, members of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be participating in a Provincial Traffic Safety Campaign with an emphasis on Seatbelt Compliance.

Road users should expect to see a much higher volume of traffic in the SD&G Counties area over this upcoming Easter long weekend. This makes it a particularly important weekend for all drivers, passengers and young children to be properly restrained within a vehicle, regardless of how short the trip may be.

Everyone travelling in a motor vehicle must properly wear a seatbelt and children must be properly secured in a child car seat. Drivers are responsible for ensuring all passengers under the age of 16 are properly secured in either a seat belt or child car seat.

Failing to do this will result in a fine totaling $240 dollars and 2 demerit points.

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP would like to wish everyone a safe and Happy Easter. Let’s work together and make our roadways this Easter long weekend the safest in Canada.

Members of the SD&G OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.