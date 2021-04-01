Pancake breakfast postponed

CORNWALL, Ontario – Respecting the decision of the Government of Ontario in relation to concerns over rising Covid-19 infections the Rotary Club of Cornwall is postponing our, Drive Thru Pancake Event scheduled for April 17, as the safety and wellbeing of Club and community members is our utmost concern. The event will now be held on May 29 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at St Lawrence College, barring any Covid-19 Restrictions. An alternative date of June 26 is available if we are unable to hold the event on May 29 due to unforeseeable circumstances associated with Covid-19 restrictions. Tickets that were reserved on Eventbrite for April 17 will remain valid for the future event. Although this is a free event, the public is asked to reserve their breakfast tickets in advance by visiting the Rotary Club of Cornwall Facebook Page or website at www.cornwallrotary.com and follow the link to Eventbrite.