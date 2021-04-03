Cornwall burn permits now available

CORNWALL, Ontario – Burn permits for fires within the City of Cornwall are now available at the Cornwall Fire Services.

The application is available online and those approved this year are valid for 2021, 2022, 2023.

Those who wish to have fires in the city must observe the following restrictions:

Open air burns may not be larger than 45 centimetres in length, 45 centimetres in width, and 45 centimetres in height.

Open air burns must be at least 7.5 metres (24.6 feet) away from any building, structure, property line, tree, hedge, fence, roadway, overhead wire, or any other combustible article.

Only clean, cured, seasoned hard wood may be burned. Noxious materials and yard waste may not be burned. Instead, set out yard waste at the curb.

Residents must have a rake or shovel, as well as effective extinguishing agent, nearby.

Open air burning may only take place between May 1 and September 30.

Open air burning may only take place between 6 p.m. and midnight

Permits are valid for three seasons (permits sold in 2020 are valid for May 1-September 30 2020, 2021, and 2022).

Burning is not permitted when it is rainy or foggy.

Burning is not permitted if a smog alert is in effect.

Burning is not permitted if a burn ban is in effect.

Those who wish to report an illegal or nuisance fire are asked to call 613-932-2110 ext. 3.

“In case of a nuisance call, residents must extinguish their fires immediately. If residents do not immediately extinguish their fire, the municipality may do so at the expense of the homeowner (minimum cost of $459),” reads a statement from the City of Cornwall.