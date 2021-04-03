WDMH celebrates BeADonor Month

WINCHESTER, Ontario – Today, almost 1,600 Ontarians are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and every three days, someone will die waiting. April is BeADonor Month and WDMH is encouraging everyone to join the more than four million Ontarians that have registered as an organ and tissue donor. We are also encouraging everyone to wear green on April 7th to show your support.

By registering to be a donor, you recognize that your death can have the power to save or change someone’s life. In fact, one donor can save up to eight lives through the gift of heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas, and intestines. Another 75 lives can be enhanced through the gift of tissue: eyes can restore sight; skin can help burn patients; bones can be used for joint replacements; heart valves can help patients with congenital heart disease; and tendons and ligaments can help recipients walk and run. More than 90% of Ontarians are in favour of organ donation; however, only one in three (35%) have registered their consent to donate.

WDMH Is proud to be partnering with the Trillium Gift of Life Network (TGLN) to save more lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation by notifying TGLN when a patient is at high risk of imminent death or when a patient has died. Since the program started late last year at WDMH, 11 referrals have taken place, resulting in two successful eye donors.

“Through this partnership, the hope is more families will have conversations about the importance of providing life-saving gifts to those in need,” notes Cholly Boland, WDMH CEO. “Registering your consent for organ and tissue donation will give hope to those waiting.”

To register or learn more, visit www.beadonor.ca. Register today and share your donation decision with your family.

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613-774-1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.