SLIDESHOW: Spreading Easter Joy

CORNWALL, Ontario – There were smiles on people faces as the Easter Bunny (E.B.) made an appearance in the “Bunny Garden” at the Cornwall Square Mall (CSM) on Saturday April 3. Leo Doucet, CSM Property Manager, explained the display was set up to provide visual enhancement to the location.

After learning from staff how the Easter Bunny had made spring-time visits to the mall in the past, the decision was made to “add a bit of joy” to the season once again. He continued all COVID-19 regulations were to be followed during the visit, including physical distancing, cleaning and mask wearing.

The Easter Bunny was provided with a mask and located within a fenced in area which Doucet stated would allow for at least two meters between him and visitors to the mall. Children coming to see the Easter Bunny were provided with a free colouring book and adults were able to enter a draw for a Laura Secord basket full of Easter treats, with the draw to be held on Monday, April 5.