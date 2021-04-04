SLIDESHOW: Spreading Easter Joy

April 4, 2021 — Changed at 19 h 22 min on April 4, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Carol Goddard, Special to Seaway News
SLIDESHOW: Spreading Easter Joy
From the left: The Easter Bunny joined Mom April Bouvier, Lia Bouvier and Grandma Cindy Bouvier for a family photo at the Spring Display in the Cornwall Square Mall on Saturday April 3. Goddard photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – There were smiles on people faces as the Easter Bunny (E.B.) made an appearance in the “Bunny Garden” at the Cornwall Square Mall (CSM)  on Saturday April 3. Leo Doucet, CSM Property Manager, explained the display was set up to provide visual enhancement to the location.

After learning from staff how the Easter Bunny had made spring-time visits to the mall in the past, the decision was made to  “add a bit of joy” to the season once again.  He continued all COVID-19 regulations were to be followed during the visit, including physical distancing, cleaning and mask wearing.

The Easter Bunny was provided with a mask and located within a fenced in area which Doucet stated would allow for at least two meters between him and visitors to the mall.  Children coming to see the Easter Bunny were provided with a free colouring book and adults were able to enter a draw for a Laura Secord basket full of Easter treats, with the draw to be held on Monday, April 5.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

To Give Them A Voice
A&E Plus

To Give Them A Voice

EASTERN ONTARIO - On March 16, Stuart Manson of Cornwall released “Sacred Grounds: Loyalist Cemeteries of Eastern Ontario.  Manson, a co-owner of Public History in Ottawa,…

Pancake breakfast postponed
A&E Plus

Pancake breakfast postponed

CORNWALL, Ontario - Respecting the decision of the Government of Ontario in relation to concerns over rising Covid-19 infections the Rotary Club of Cornwall is postponing…