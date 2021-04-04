Teen charged in sexual assault

April 4, 2021 — Changed at 11 h 42 min on April 3, 2021
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by OPP
Teen charged in sexual assault
OPP cruiser (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – As a result of a sexual assault investigation conducted by members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers, a 16 year old resident of South Stormont was arrested on March 27, 2021. Investigation indicated the accused had sexually and physically assaulted a female youth known to the accused.

The 16-year old resident of South Stormont faces charges of:

– CC Sec. 271 – Sexual Assault on a person under 16 year of age

– CC Sec. 272(1(c.1) – Sexual Assault cause bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle

– CC Sec. 266 – Assault

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall court on May 11, 2021.

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

UCDSB talks equity and inclusion
Regional News

UCDSB talks equity and inclusion

MORRISBURG, Ontario – The topic of equity and inclusion played a large part in the most recent Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) meeting. During the March 24…

WDMH celebrates BeADonor Month
Regional News

WDMH celebrates BeADonor Month

WINCHESTER, Ontario - Today, almost 1,600 Ontarians are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and every three days, someone will die waiting. April is BeADonor Month…