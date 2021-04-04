Teen charged in sexual assault

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – As a result of a sexual assault investigation conducted by members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers, a 16 year old resident of South Stormont was arrested on March 27, 2021. Investigation indicated the accused had sexually and physically assaulted a female youth known to the accused.

The 16-year old resident of South Stormont faces charges of:

– CC Sec. 271 – Sexual Assault on a person under 16 year of age

– CC Sec. 272(1(c.1) – Sexual Assault cause bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle

– CC Sec. 266 – Assault

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall court on May 11, 2021.

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.