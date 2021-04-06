Arts Centre fund approaches $900K

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Arts Centre fund is rapidly approaching their $1 million goal.

As of Tuesday, April 6, the Arts Centre fund committee stated that they had raised $897,951, but that they would soon be surpassing that number with coming donations and pledged donations.

The Arts Centre fund was created to support the creation of the future Arts and Culture Centre in Cornwall.

The City of Cornwall purchased the former Bank of Montreal at 159 Pitt St. in 2018 for $450,000 with the goal of making it an arts centre.

In early March Cornwall City Council heard that to renovate the building and turn it into an arts centre would cost approximately $7 million.

The Cornwall Arts Centre fund committee pledged in 2018 to raise funds to help offset the cost of creating an arts centre for the city.

On Tuesday, April 6 William Kaneb presented a $12,500 cheque to the Arts Centre fund committee as a donation on behalf of himself and his family.

“I think we all need to give back to our community,” Kaneb said. “This town has been good to me and I wanted to give back. The arts are important and need to be supported.”

Starting on Friday, April 9 at 8 a.m. the Cornwall Arts Centre fund committee will begin holding an online art auction. Art work that is up for big is currently on display on the second floor of the Cornwall Square.

The auction will remain open until April 22, with winning bidders being invited to collect their pieces of art at the Cornwall Square on April 24.

For more information on the auction and how to bid, please visit https://bethelink.net/