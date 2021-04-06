Bridgewood Public School closed tomorrow, Wednesday, April 7

CORNWALL, Ontario – In a letter to parents, Bridgewood Public School Principal Jennifer Perry said that the school would be closed on Wednesday, April 7 due to a lack of teachers.

“Although we currently only have one active case of COVID-19 at our school, the pandemic is having a significant impact on our school community and is causing us to have staffing shortages,” the letter from Principal Perry reads. “At this time, we are not able to secure enough staff to provide proper supervision of our students, or quality learning opportunities. Unfortunately, this means our school will need to close to in-person learning as of tomorrow (Wednesday, April 7) and students will transition to remote learning for the rest of the week.”

The letter goes on to state that students will be able to access lessons via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday and on Thursday, April 8 with students expected to return to synchronous learning on Friday, April 9.

Perry stated that teachers would be in touch with students on Wednesday, with in-person learning expected to resume after the Spring Break on Monday, April 19.

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) stated on April 4 that it was working with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) to conduct contact tracing for anyone who may have come into contact with the individual who was at Bridgewood Public while infected with COVID-19.