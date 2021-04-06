Bridgewood Public School closed tomorrow, Wednesday, April 7

April 6, 2021 at 16 h 24 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Bridgewood Public School closed tomorrow, Wednesday, April 7
UCDSB logo

CORNWALL, Ontario – In a letter to parents, Bridgewood Public School Principal Jennifer Perry said that the school would be closed on Wednesday, April 7 due to a lack of teachers.

“Although we currently only have one active case of COVID-19 at our school, the pandemic is having a significant impact on our school community and is causing us to have staffing shortages,” the letter from Principal Perry reads. “At this time, we are not able to secure enough staff to provide proper supervision of our students, or quality learning opportunities. Unfortunately, this means our school will need to close to in-person learning as of tomorrow (Wednesday, April 7) and students will transition to remote learning for the rest of the week.”

The letter goes on to state that students will be able to access lessons via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday and on Thursday, April 8 with students expected to return to synchronous learning on Friday, April 9.

Perry stated that teachers would be in touch with students on Wednesday, with in-person learning expected to resume after the Spring Break on Monday, April 19.

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) stated on April 4 that it was working with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) to conduct contact tracing for anyone who may have come into contact with the individual who was at Bridgewood Public while infected with COVID-19.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

South Glengarry hires new Chief Building Official
Regional News

South Glengarry hires new Chief Building Official

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - The Township of South Glengarry announced on Tuesday, April 6 that they had hired Chris Raabe as their new…

Trees added to South Dundas Memorial Program
Regional News

Trees added to South Dundas Memorial Program

MORRISBURG, Ontario - The municipality of South Dundas has officially upgraded its Memorial Bench Program to include Memorial Trees. While…