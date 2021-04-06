COVID-19 vaccine appointments open to those 60+

April 6, 2021 at 15 h 58 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
COVID-19 vaccine appointments open to those 60+
Vaccine clinic set up at Cornwall Square. Barb Cullen is pictured here getting her shot.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) will be accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointment bookings for those aged 60 and over as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7.

Vaccination appointments can be booked online through the province’s vaccine portal at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ . Those who need assistance in booking their appointments can call 1-888-999-6488.

“The booking system will screen for eligibility based on age using health card information. Appointments can be made by an individual or with the help of family or an informal caregiver (note: family/informal caregivers born after 1961 cannot book an appointment for themselves at this time, however, they may use the EOHU Pre-Registration tool to pre-register for an appointment),” reads a statement from the EOHU.

Provincially, the province of Ontario announced on Tuesday, April 6 that they were expanding their vaccination plan to Phase 2, which includes individuals who have the following medical conditions and their caregivers: Organ transplant recipients; Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients; People with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g., motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis); Haematological malignancy diagnosed less than one year ago; Sickle cell disease; Kidney disease eGFR< 30.

The province of Ontario stated that it would be providing additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 13 health units across the province to help them vaccinate these at risk populations, but did not state if the EOHU was one of those health units included in Phase 2 of the plan.

Individuals who are a member of a Phase 1 population who have yet to be vaccinated can still book an appointment through the link above. Phase 1 individuals include Indigenous residents, healthcare workers, long-term care workers, essential care givers, long-term care residents and residents who receive chronic at-home care.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Residents 70+ can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments
COVID-19 News

Residents 70+ can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) announced on Friday, April 2 that it was opening vaccination appointments…

Cornwall Chamber partners with Choice Taxi to get residents to vaccine appointments
COVID-19 News

Cornwall Chamber partners with Choice Taxi to get residents to vaccine appointments

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce has been given $10,000 in funding from…

EOHU adds 84 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
COVID-19 News

EOHU adds 84 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

CORNWALL, Ontario - Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) had a grim update for…