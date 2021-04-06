COVID-19 vaccine appointments open to those 60+

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) will be accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointment bookings for those aged 60 and over as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7.

Vaccination appointments can be booked online through the province’s vaccine portal at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ . Those who need assistance in booking their appointments can call 1-888-999-6488.

“The booking system will screen for eligibility based on age using health card information. Appointments can be made by an individual or with the help of family or an informal caregiver (note: family/informal caregivers born after 1961 cannot book an appointment for themselves at this time, however, they may use the EOHU Pre-Registration tool to pre-register for an appointment),” reads a statement from the EOHU.

Provincially, the province of Ontario announced on Tuesday, April 6 that they were expanding their vaccination plan to Phase 2, which includes individuals who have the following medical conditions and their caregivers: Organ transplant recipients; Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients; People with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g., motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis); Haematological malignancy diagnosed less than one year ago; Sickle cell disease; Kidney disease eGFR< 30.

The province of Ontario stated that it would be providing additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 13 health units across the province to help them vaccinate these at risk populations, but did not state if the EOHU was one of those health units included in Phase 2 of the plan.

Individuals who are a member of a Phase 1 population who have yet to be vaccinated can still book an appointment through the link above. Phase 1 individuals include Indigenous residents, healthcare workers, long-term care workers, essential care givers, long-term care residents and residents who receive chronic at-home care.