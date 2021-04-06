South Glengarry hires new Chief Building Official

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry announced on Tuesday, April 6 that they had hired Chris Raabe as their new Director of Development and Chief Building Official (CBO), effective immediately.

Raabe has a background in construction and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Queen’s University. He became a Building Official with the Township in 2018 and was promoted to Deputy CBO in 2019.

In addition to his work with the Township, Raabe has received additional Building Code Identification Number (BCIN) qualifications including: general legal, powers and duties of CBO, house, small buildings, large buildings, HVAC house, plumbing house, plumbing all buildings, building services, detection, lighting and power, and on-site sewage systems.

“I am very proud of Chris for his dedication and achievements in becoming a qualified Chief Building Official; Chris will be an excellent leader in the Building Department and I am confident he will continue to work well with local contractors and builders in our Community,” said Joanne Haley, General Manager of Planning, Building and By-Law Enforcement for the Township of South Glengarry.

Raabe will be taking over from outgoing CBO Gary Poupart who recently retired.

“Chris will continue to lead our Building and Development team and provide our residents and developers with consistent, knowledgeable and friendly service”, said Tim Mills, the Township’s Chief Administrative Officer.