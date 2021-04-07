South Glengarry cuts taxes by 3.24 per cent

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Council for the Township of South Glengarry passed a 3.24 per cent residential tax cut at their meeting on Tuesday, April 6.

“We (Council) are proud to be in a position to be able to decrease the levy requirement in response to COVID-19. The health and wellbeing of South Glengarry residents is always a priority”, said Mayor Frank Prevost in a statement sent to media.

Township staff worked with Council in November of 2020 on the 2021 municipal budget and found that they were able to economize $290,000 worth of savings from the previous year.

South Glengarry is the only lower-tier municipality in the United Counties of SD&G that was able to cut their taxes in 2021. This represents the first tax cut in the municipality since 1999.

“The big news for us is a $290,000 decrease in our net levy requirement at the same time our reserve contributions increased. That’s somewhat unheard of,” said the Township’s General Manager of Finance Lachlan McDonald. “I don’t know if there are more than five municipalities in Ontario that have reduced their net levy requirement,” McDonald added.

Big ticket items that will still be funded in the 2021 budget include a new garage for the Roads Department, a new fire hall in Williamstown, a new vehicle for the fire department and several roadwork projects throughout the municipality.

“I would like to congratulate staff on bringing this forward. I like to think that we do a pretty good job with the tax dollars and I appreciate the effort that was put in in these unprecedented times,” said Deputy Mayor Lyle Warden.

South Glengarry’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) applauded McDonald’s work and the work of staff.

“The 2021 budget is a result of staff paying attention to the circumstances surrounding the pandemic while making sure our service delivery stays the same. Mr. McDonald was thoughtful and diligent while working closely with the Senior Management team to ensure we remained respectful to taxpayers during a year of many challenges and obstacles”, said Tim Mills, CAO.