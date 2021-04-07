State of Emergency declared; stay-at-home order issued

April 7, 2021 at 15 h 09 min
By Nick Seebruch
Ontario Premier Doug Ford during a press conference on Wednesday, April 8, 2021.

ONTARIO – In a special announcement made on Wednesday, April 7 Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that he was announcing a State of Emergency and issuing a province wide stay-at-home order effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 8.

The announcement was made in response to growing rates of infection of the COVID-19 virus and its variants as well as increasing cases of hospitalization.

Ford stated that rates of hospitalization are exceeding the most dire projections of health experts.

“I cannot stress this enough, things are extremely extremely serious right now and I am extremely concerned,” Ford said. “On advice of our Chief Medical Officer of Health I am declaring a State of Emergency with a province wide stay-at-home order.”

Under these new restrictions, all non-essential businesses will be limited to curbside pick-up service, with deliveries being limited to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Big box stores will be limited to selling essential items only such as grocery items, pharmaceutical items, pet care supplies, cleaning supplies and others.

Ford had previously announced at the end of last week a province wide lockdown, which did not include a stay-at-home order.

Ford explained that his government was focused on vaccinations as the best hope for fighting the virus and keeping everyone safe.

“We need the help of all Ontarians to put a stop to this deadly virus and keep our loved ones safe,” said Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of Wednesday, those aged 60 and older were able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination shot online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-888-999-6488.

