Teen charged with assault

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On April 2, 2021 shortly after 9:30 a.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of family dispute on Dr. Miller Drive in South Dundas Township. Investigation revealed that a male youth had assaulted a family member.

A 14-year-old male youth of South Dundas, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Assault- Criminal Code Sec 266

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall court on June 3, 2021.

DOMESTIC – Assault

(NORTH STORMONT,ON) – On April 3, 2021 shortly after 4:00 p.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of domestic situation in North Stormont Township. Investigation revealed that an adult male accused had struck his girlfriend.

A 23-year-old male accused of North Stormont, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Assault – CC sec. 266

– Assault cause bodily harm – Choke, suffocate or strangle CC – sec. 267(c)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on May 25, 2021.

STOLEN TRUCK

(SOUTH DUNDAS,ON) – On April 5, 2021 at approximately 7:43 a.m, Stormont Dundas &Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a truck being taken from a property on High Street, South Dundas Township.

Investigation indicated that sometime overnight unknown individual(s) attended a residence and removed a Maroon 2007 GMC Sierra Pick- up truck with plate 578FV attached.

An investigation continues.

EXCESSIVE SPEEDS

(SD&G) – On April 2-3, 2021, SD&G Ontario Provincial Police officers conducted speed measuring enforcement on SD&G roadways and intercepted the following vehicles for traveling at excessive speeds. The vehicles were impounded and their driver’s permit seized for seven (7) days in accordance to policy.

– April 2, 2021 7:06 a.m – Vehicle stopped for travelling 142km/h (80km/h zone) Highway 138, North Stormont. Male driver (37) from Ontario was charged with Stunt Driving (Highway Traffic Act).

– April 3, 2021 10:52 a.m Vehicle stopped for travelling 159km/hr(100km/hr zone) Highway 401, South Glengarry. Male driver (28) from Quebec was charged with stunt driving (Highway Traffic Act)

DRIVER CHARGED WITH IMPAIRED

(NORTH GLENGARRY, ON) On April 1, 2021 Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officer intercepted a motor vehicle following a reported traffic complaint on County Road 20, North Glengarry Township.

Investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation revealed that the driver had threatened a family member prior to operating the motor vehicle.

Kelsey BLANEY, aged 29, from North Glengarry Ontario was arrested and charged with;

– Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs – Criminal Code (CC) – sec.320.14(1)(a)

– Operation while impaired – over 80 sec.320.14(1)(b)

– Driving while under suspension – Highway Traffic Act – sec 53(1.1)

– Uttering Threats – CC Sec. 264.1(1)(b)

-Having liquor in open container in other than licenced premises, residence or private place – Liquor licence Act Sec. 32(2)

The accused was held in custody (Bail) and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on the April 2, 2021.

OPP are reminding the public that a 90 day automatic drivers licence suspension and a seven day impoundment of your vehicle accompanies any impaired driving charge. The SD&G OPP remains committed to reducing impaired driving. Your help is requested in assisting with keeping our roads safe. If you suspect a driver is impaired call 911. You could be responsible for saving a life.