A sweet partnership: DQ & CCHF launch community challenge

Last month, I asked our community to share moral support for CCH’s frontlines. A year into COVID-19, with a third wave upon us, our healthcare professionals need your encouragement more than ever. From poems to songs, kids’ colouring pages to uplifting videos featuring students at Holy Trinity and CCVS, our team has distributed messages of hope letting CCH know you care.

Thanks to Nolan and Kim Quinn of Cornwall Dairy Queen, we’re about to take our request for community support to the next level. Just in time for spring, Dairy Queen’s front window is being transformed into a tribute to frontline healthcare workers, featuring the homegrown artistic talent of Robbie Lariviere.

The mural’s message, “Stand Behind our Healthcare Frontlines”, is a call-to-action for our community to celebrate local nurses, doctors and healthcare workers across all disciplines. From now through September, Dairy Queen will keep their solarium lights on each night (lighting up the window artwork) as a thank you for their care.

And they’re paying the message forward. In partnership with our Hospital Foundation, DQ’s issuing a community-wide challenge for citizens to create their own visual tributes to frontline healthcare workers – for the chance to win some incredible prizing.

Stand Behind our Healthcare Frontlines Contest Details:

DQ Cornwall and CCHF want SDG to come alive with positive messages for healthcare workers – we can’t walk a mile in their shoes, but we can show them their care matters. Over the next few weeks, community members should watch Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation’s Facebook page (@CornwallHospitalFoundation) for posts to inspire entries. Whether painted on windows, set-up on lawns, or launched via social media, the most creative and impactful messages stand a chance to win:

• A grand prize of $1000 to the winning individual, team, or family.

• A second prize featuring 52 free combo meal coupons at DQ – enough for a free meal each week.

• A third prize offering 12 monthly coupons for free ice cream cake – who wouldn’t love to win DQ cake for a year?

From April 26-30, CCHF will collect photos of entries via email at foundation@cornwallhospital.ca and videos via Facebook direct message. Entries will be posted on CCHF’s Facebook page for community voting from May 5-12, with winners announced on Monday, May 17th.

“I want every household to join DQ and CCHF, spreading visual messages of support for healthcare workers across Cornwall and SDG,” says Nolan Quinn. “My children were born at CCH, my sister-in-law’s a nurse at the hospital and my brother-in-law is a paramedic. Healthcare professionals do so much for us; the least we can do is show them we care.”