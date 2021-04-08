Arrest made in violent break-in

Cornwall, ON – Albert Jocko, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on April 7th, 2021 on the strength of multiple warrants. It is alleged in November 2020, the man assaulted someone known to him with an edged weapon, causing an injury that required medical attention. It is further alleged on March 30th, 2021, the man was unlawfully in the residence of someone known to him, where he and another party committed an aggravated assault on the resident and took several electronics after preventing the victim from leaving. Police were contacted and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation ensued and warrants were subsequently issued for his arrest. On April 7th, 2021, a member of the Cornwall Police Service assumed custody of the man from the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service. The warrants were executed and he was held in custody to await a bail hearing.

BREAK AND ENTER, THREATS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Steven Savage, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on April 6th, 2021 and charged with break and enter, uttering threats and breach of probation and recognizance for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on April 6th, the man forced his way into the residence of someone known to him and made threats to kill the victim. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Claire Lafaille, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on April 6th, 2021 and charged with two counts of theft under $5000. It is alleged on March 17 and March 24, the woman attended two local businesses and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the stores. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On April 6th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 29th, 2021.

IMPAIRED BY DRUG

Cornwall, ON – Randy Andre, 44, of Cornwall was arrested on April 6th, 2021 and charged with impaired by drug. It is alleged the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug in the area of Carleton Street and Walton Street. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 15th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 62 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.