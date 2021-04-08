CCVS students show support to paramedics

April 8, 2021 at 11 h 43 min
By Nick Seebruch
CCVS students presenting a care package to a member of the Cornwall-SD&G Paramedics Service. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Collegiate Vocational School (CCVS) students in Mrs. Mahon’s English 1L/2L have come together to show their love and support to members of the Cornwall-SD&G Paramedics Service.

Together, the students have create 110 unique care packages for paramedics, one for each member of the service.

“Each care package includes a student-made thank-you card and a hand-sewn reusable lunch bag filled with snacks, breakfast vouchers, a hand-painted ornament, and a variety of other gifts and goodies generously donated by caring community members and businesses,” reads a statement from the City of Cornwall. “Students agreed that it feels wonderful to be able to give something back to deserving frontline heroes. Our local paramedics never hesitate to put others’ needs ahead of their own. They dedicate themselves to working long hours in high-stress situations and are willing to sacrifice time with their own loved ones to provide quality care for others. The C.C.V.S. Raiders are grateful for the steadfast commitment of local paramedics, especially throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

