Cornwall ranked in top 10 best places to work remotely by MacLean’s

CORNWALL, Ontario – MacLean’s Magazine has compiled a list of 25 best cities in Canada to work remotely, and Cornwall ranks quite favourably.

MacLean’s ranks Cornwall as the number 8 best city in which to work remotely in Canada. Cornwall punches well above its weight on this list out ranking cities such as Regina, Sask., Charlottetown, PEI, Brampton, ON, and even Toronto.

MacLean’s cites Cornwall’s internet accessibility as its strongest selling point, with the magazine reporting that 17 individuals can work on a single internet connection, according to data provided by the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA).

Other criteria that Cornwall was graded on include the five-year average Crime Severity Index, which is ranked at 92, the property tax as a percentage of average income, which is ranked at 2.1 per cent, annual days above 20 degrees Celsius, which MacLean’s reports as being 120, population which is listed at 47,693 and more.

A few reasons why Cornwall is an ideal place to work remotely is listed on the Choose Cornwall website.

“Cornwall is ideally situated for remote workers in Ottawa and Montreal who have the options of alternative workplace arrangements. Cornwall offers affordable housing, a robust fibre-optic infrastructure and short travel times to the big city if you need to attend meetings. Working out of your home office allows you to enjoy the urban amenities of Cornwall such as going for a jog along the Waterfront Trail or take a break at one of our many cafés and bistros,” reads a statement on Choose Cornwall.

Choose Cornwall also cites Cornwall’s lower cost of living as a selling point.

“The cost of living in big cities like Toronto, Vancouver, or Montreal is impacting the quality of life for many young Canadians. In Cornwall the rent for a one-bedroom apartment is only $750 a month, while the average cost of a house is below $250,000. Consider that electricity costs are as much as 25 per cent below other Ontario communities and that you rarely have to pay for parking, and you can see why living in Cornwall may give you a new type of financial freedom,” the Choose Cornwall page on remote work reads.

According to MacLean’s the top Canadian city in which to work remotely is Halifax, NS.