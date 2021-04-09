Driver stopped going 220 km/h on Hwy 401

April 9, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 55 min on April 8, 2021
By Nick Seebruch
Photo of the impounded vehicle taken by the OPP.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The SD&G Detachment of the OPP stopped a high speeder on Hwy 401 in South Glengarry.

The OPP pulled over the silver Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday, April 6 for going 220 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometre an hour zone.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, given a seven day license suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP SD&G Detachment stopped two other high speeders in their jurisdiction over the previous weekend.

–  April 2, 2021 7:06 a.m – Vehicle stopped for travelling 142km/h (80km/h zone) Highway 138, North Stormont. Male driver (37) from Ontario was charged with Stunt Driving (Highway Traffic Act).

–  April 3, 2021 10:52 a.m Vehicle stopped for travelling 159km/hr(100km/hr zone) Highway 401, South Glengarry. Male driver (28) from Quebec was charged with stunt driving (Highway Traffic Act)

