Driver stopped going 220 km/h on Hwy 401

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The SD&G Detachment of the OPP stopped a high speeder on Hwy 401 in South Glengarry.

The OPP pulled over the silver Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday, April 6 for going 220 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometre an hour zone.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, given a seven day license suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP SD&G Detachment stopped two other high speeders in their jurisdiction over the previous weekend.

– April 2, 2021 7:06 a.m – Vehicle stopped for travelling 142km/h (80km/h zone) Highway 138, North Stormont. Male driver (37) from Ontario was charged with Stunt Driving (Highway Traffic Act).

– April 3, 2021 10:52 a.m Vehicle stopped for travelling 159km/hr(100km/hr zone) Highway 401, South Glengarry. Male driver (28) from Quebec was charged with stunt driving (Highway Traffic Act)