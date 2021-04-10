Two arrested in South Stormont break-in

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On April 7, 2021 at approximately 6:18 p.m., members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break in a residence in progress on Abigail Crescent in Long Sault, Ontario.

SD&G OPP officers attended the location and intercepted one adult male exiting the residence, a second adult male fled the location and was apprehended shortly after with the assistance of the OPP canine unit. Numerous amounts of stolen jewelry was recovered.

Tholfikar KADHUM (age 24) of Ottawa, Ontario was arrested and charged with;

–             Break and enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence CC Sec. 348(1)(b)

–             Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose – CC Sec. 88

–             Possession of a schedule 1 substance – cocaine – CDSA Sec.4(1)

–             Possession break in instrument – CC Sec. 351(1)

–             Failure to comply with release order – CC sec.145(5)(a)

–             Mischief Under $5000 – CC Sec. 430(4)

Kadhum was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Cornwall court April 8, 2021.

James HOULE (age 42) of Ottawa, Ontario was arrested and charged with;

–             Break and enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence CC Sec. 348(1)(b)

–             Possession break in instrument – CC Sec. 351(1)

–             Mischief Under $5000 – CC Sec.430(4)

Houle was released from custody is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on May 25, 2021.

