Students will not go back to the classroom after Spring Break

April 12, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 19 min on April 12, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Students will not go back to the classroom after Spring Break
Ontario Premier Doug Ford during a press conference on Wednesday, April 8, 2021.

ONTARIO – Premier Doug Ford has announced that students across the province will remain at home with online learning after they finish their Spring Break this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t stress this enough. We’re at a critical point right now. Many of our health indicators continue to surpass the worst case scenario,” said Premier Ford.

Ford stressed that spread of the virus was primarily in communities, and not in schools.

“The problem is not in our schools, it is in our community, and bringing our kids back to a congregate setting in schools, after a week off in our community, is not a risk I am willing to take, because we know the more COVID spreads in our community, the more likely it will spread in our schools and that will create massive problems down the road,” he explained.

Ford stated that he hoped that this measure, as well as the province wide lockdown and stay-at-home order would give the government more time to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to a larger percentage of the populace.

The Premier did not give a specific timeline for a return to the classroom.

“We will keep a constant eye on the data to determine when we can get kids back in the classrooms,” he said.

The province of Ontario saw more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, April 12, and over the previous seven days, the province had added more new COVID-19 cases than Quebec, Alberta, and BC combined.

Share this article

Suggested articles

To Spring Break, or not
COVID-19 News

To Spring Break, or not

CORNWALL, Ontario - Provincial and local COVID-19 cases are currently higher than they were in late February when Ontario’s Ministry of Education postponed March Break for…

SNC Releases Free Maple Education Videos Online
A&E Plus

SNC Releases Free Maple Education Videos Online

FINCH, Ontario - Typically in March, over 1,000 students would have descended onto the Oschmann Forest Conservation Area in North Dundas…

Bridgewood Public School closed tomorrow, Wednesday, April 7
Regional News

Bridgewood Public School closed tomorrow, Wednesday, April 7

CORNWALL, Ontario - In a letter to parents, Bridgewood Public School Principal Jennifer Perry said that the school would be closed…