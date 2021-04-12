Arts Centre fund surpasses $900K, art auction extended

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre Fund committee have announced that they are withing $100,000 of their goal of raising $1 million for the future Cornwall Arts Centre.

As of Friday, April 9 the fund had collected $901,051.

The money will go towards the expense of renovating the former Bank of Montreal at 159 Pitt St. to turn it into an Arts and Culture Centre, complete with black box theatre.

The building was purchased by the City of Cornwall in 2018 for $450,000. Earlier this year, Cornwall City Council heard a report that stated it would cost over $7 million to renovate the building and turn it into an arts centre.

Since the building was purchased, the Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre fund committee has pledged to collect $1 million from the community to help offset the expense of the renovations.

As a part of their fundraising efforts, the committee is holding an online art auction this month through their bethelink.net website.

The auction, which originally opened last week was scheduled to close on April 22. The committee has extended the deadline for bids to Thursday, May 6 due to the new province wide COVID-19 lockdown and stay-at-home order.

The art that was donated for the auction is currently on display at the Cornwall Square. The committee will announce after May 6 the winners of the auction and how those individuals can collect their newly won art.