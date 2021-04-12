Two Cornwall pharmacies added to COVID-19 vaccine distribution list

CORNWALL, Ontario – The province of Ontario has added two pharmacies in Cornwall to their list of sites offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

These local pharmacies were added to a list of over 700 pharmacies province wide which will be able to distribute the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine.

“With more local pharmacies coming on board, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be easier and more convenient for eligible populations across the province,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it’s their turn. Until we receive enough vaccines so that the majority of Ontarians can be vaccinated it remains critical for everyone to continue following public health measures we know work and keep us safe.”

The Shoppers Drug Mart on Brookdale Ave., and the FreshCo pharmacy on Ninth St. will be able to begin distributing the vaccine as early as Monday, April 12, although the province cautions that not all newly authorized pharmacies will be able to begin distributing the vaccine at the same time.

Vaccinations must be booked by appointment, and at time of writing are restricted to adults aged 55 and older. Appointments can be booked on the Ontario website.

The Brookdale Ave. Shoppers and the FreshCo Pharmacy join four other locations in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region that will be authorized to distribute the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Other locations include the Seaway Valley Pharmacy on Main St. in Winchester, Embrun Remedy’s Rx in Embrun, Pharmacie Jean Coutu on Main St. in Hawkesbury and the Walmart Pharmacy in Rockland.