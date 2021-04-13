Finding a place for art

April 13, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 18 min on April 13, 2021
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Finding a place for art
Pictured from left-to-right are Tenley Hogeveen and Celine Labelle (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

LONG SAULT, Ontario – Teacher and mom Celine Labelle said she has seen first hand the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has take on kids. She saw that while Spring Break is going on, there is little for most kids to do due to the province-wide lockdown and stay-at-home order.

Labelle said that while parks and bike paths remain open, there were few outlets where kids can express themselves artistically right now.

She decided to invite kids in the community to paint a large white canvas she had pinned to her fence along Moulinette Rd.

The painted canvas on Celine Labelle’s fence after a day of art. Submitted photo.

Aware of the pandemic restrictions and the need to keep everyone safe, she allowed families to register in advance for 10 different time slots to come an paint the canvas on her fence on Tuesday, April 13.

Labelle also sanitized all of the art materials as well as the general area around the fence between each 20 minute session.

“The response has been great,” she said. “I think this is something I would continue to do in the future.”

Judy Gratton brought her grandchild Tenley Hogeveen to come and paint the fence canvas on Tuesday morning.

“She was so happy she said ‘oh I really want to do that,'” Gratton explained. “Thank you so much for doing this its great,” she told Labelle.

Labelle said that once the canvas is fully painted that she would ask the community what they think should be done with this work of art.

