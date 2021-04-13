Pair charged in vehicle theft

Cornwall, ON – Krista Grant, 32, and Mariah Major, 28, both of Cornwall were arrested on April 9th, 2021 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. Krista Grant was also charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, over 80 and breach of release order for being outside of her residence with alcohol in her body. It is alleged on April 9th, 2021, the women took a motor vehicle from someone known to them, without permission, and the driver, Krista Grant, was operating the motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. Police were contacted and located the women during a traffic stop. Both were taken into custody and charged accordingly. Krista Grant was released to appear in court on June 10th, 2012 and Mariah Major was released to appear in court on June 24th, 2021.

MISCHIEF, OBSTRUCT POLICE, FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Dan Orr, 47, of Ottawa was arrested on April 8th, 2021 and charged with mischief, obstruct police, falling to attend for fingerprints and breach of undertaking. It is alleged on March 8th, 2021, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints. It is further alleged on April 8th, the man prevented a tenant from entering her residence, preventing her from the lawful use of her property, and police were subsequently contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Justin Lascelle, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on April 9th, 2021 and charged with mischief under $5000 and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on April 6th, 2021, the man damaged a garbage can belonging to someone known to him and police were contacted to investigate. On April 9th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 15th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on April 9th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault and assault with a weapon. It is alleged during an altercation with her boyfriend on April 9th, the woman assaulted him with a metal container and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 15th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on April 9th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend, the man assaulted her and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 22nd, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Melanie Fortin, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on April 9th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Nick Kaneb Drive and Holy Cross Boulevard. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 24th, 2021.

UNLAWFULLY IN A DWELLING, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Amanda Lalonde, 36, of Cornwall was arrested on April 9th, 2021 and charged with unlawfully in a dwelling, as well as breach of release order for contacting and being within 100 metres of a certain person. It is alleged on April 2nd, the woman was unlawfully in the dwelling of a certain person, despite the conditions of her release order. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On April 9th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Jessica Lemieux, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on April 9th, 2021 and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged between March 12-13, 2021, the woman was in possession of a quantity of stolen items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On April 9th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 24th, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Marc Dumond, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on April 10th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on April 10th, 2021, the man attended a Second Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. He was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 10th, 2021.

BREACH, OBSTRUCT POLICE

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on April 10th, 2021 and charged with breach of release order for failing to abide by a curfew, as well as obstruct police. It is alleged on April 10th, the youth failed to return home despite the conditions of his release order. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Police located the youth and took him into custody after a brief struggle. The youth was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

ARSON

Cornwall, ON – Shane Sarault, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on April 10th, 2021 and charged with arson. It is alleged on the night of April 10th, the man had set fire to his residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on April 11th, 2021 and charged with breach of release order for failing to abide by his curfew. It is alleged on April 10th, the youth failed to return to his residence during the hours specified in his conditions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On April 11th, police located the youth and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Samuel Ashmore, 25, of Cornwall was arrested on April 11th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on March 16th, 2021 for a theft offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On April 11th, 2021, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant. The warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 193 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.