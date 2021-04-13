S. Stormont Planner moves to United Counties

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The Township of South Stormont’s Director of Planning and Building Peter Young has been hired by the upper-tier municipality, the United Counties of SD&G, as their new Director of Planning Services.

“I’m excited to join the team at the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry and honoured by this opportunity to work with all six municipalities on the strategic goals they share,” said Young.

Young has more than 10 years of municipal government experience, working in the County of Frontenac before coming to South Stormont.

He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies – planning, from the University of Waterloo, with a land development planning specialization. Young is also a Registered Professional Planner (RPP) and a Member of the Canadian Institute of Planners.

“Land use planning is an important service provided by the County – it has wide ranging impacts on the everyday lives of our residents,”

said Counties’ CAO Tim Simpson. “Peter brings an array of experience to the position, both at the upper-tier and local level, and understands the complexities of the position and how to best balance regional and local priorities.”

Young will begin his new position at the United Counties of SD&G on May 17.