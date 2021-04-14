Councillors suggest roundabout for Vincent Massey Dr.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Councillor Dean Hollingsworth has put forward a motion asking that a roundabout be considered for the Vincent Massey Dr. and Tollgate Rd. intersection.

The motion, which was seconded by Councillor Todd Bennett asks that the issue be brought up at budget time in early 2022 and that administration present a complete costing of the project at that time.

The motion suggests that the Vincent Massey and Tollgate intersection is “poorly designed” and “awkward.”

The intersection sees a direct intersection where drivers from Tollgate Rd. can turn either left or right onto Vincent Massey, as well as a one-way feeding lane that allows drivers to merge directly into westbound traffic on Vincent Massey.

The intersection has no stop lights, but does have stop signs for traffic coming from Tollgate Rd.

The motion put forward by Hollingsworth and Bennett will be voted on at the next council meeting on April 26 and if passed a roundabout project for the intersection will be presented at budget time. It will be up to council when they organize the 2022 budget whether or not they want to go ahead with the project.